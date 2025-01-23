Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 24, 2025: Warm Start At 19.16 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 26.89 °C on January 24, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.16 °C and 31.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:23 PM

Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 193.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.39 °C and a maximum of 33.01 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Pune today stands at 193.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.