Wind Farm Construction On Runa Meadow Halted In Zakarpattia

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine has suspended the review of environmental impact assessment (EIA) documents regarding the construction of 30 wind turbines on the Runa Meadow in Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia).

This was confirmed to a Ukrinform correspondent by Olha Melen-Zabramna, head of the department of the international organization Environment-People-Law (EPL).

"Despite public protests, the developer had been taking steps to initiate the wind construction on Runa Meadow in Zakarpattia. However, on January 22, 2025, the Ministry of Environmental Protection issued an order to halt the review of the EIA documents for this project. This decision was made following our petitions to suspend the process based on provisions of the Ukrainian laws 'On the Permit System in Economic Activities' and 'On Administrative Procedure'," Melen-Zabramna stated.

According to her, EPL had previously submitted similar petitions to the ministry but received a response only now.

"Since September 2024, there has been an ongoing court case in which EPL is the plaintiff against the wind farm construction on Runa Meadow. The defendants have repeatedly delayed the case, citing requests to recuse judges, appoint additional expert reviews, or simply failing to appear at hearings. However, with the ministry's decision, the developer now has no interest in prolonging the proceedings, and we expect the case to move forward more quickly," she added.

The EPL lawyer also mentioned plans to challenge the EIA conclusion on the grounds that it downplays the environmental impact of the project.

"The area contains valuable soils, protected natural areas, including important ornithological sites, that would be affected by the wind farm. We, along with public representatives, have already submitted our comments on the EIA, as required by the procedure," Melen-Zabramna said.

She emphasized that the ministry's decision is not only an interim victory for the protection of Runa Meadow but also an important precedent for safeguarding other natural areas from risky development projects.

As reported by Ukrinform, a developer in Zakarpattia plans to build the country's first wind farm on Runa Meadow. The project has sparked public outcry, as the meadow is a popular tourist destination and a key regional attraction. It is surrounded by protected areas and is also a site where locals collect wild berries. According to preliminary information, the company Friendly Wind Technology plans to install up to 30 wind turbines on the site.

Meanwhile, activists have filed a petition on the Zakarpattia Regional Council's website to suspend the construction of industrial wind farms in the Carpathian Mountains. The petition calls for the council to introduce a moratorium on planning and building wind farms in the mountainous areas of Zakarpattia until the official approval of a mountain territory planning scheme for the Carpathians, in accordance with a Cabinet of Ministers decision and the requirements of Ukraine's Law "On Urban Development Regulation."