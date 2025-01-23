Secret Network Announces Developer AI SDK Preview For Secure And Confidential AI Interactions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Network, the leading blockchain for privacy-preserving applications, is excited to announce the developer preview of the Secret AI SDK , a groundbreaking decentralized confidential computing solution that ensures secure artificial intelligence (AI) interactions. The SDK, built on the Secret Network, leverages NVIDIA Confidential Computing with Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) capabilities to provide users with privacy-first AI solutions, unlocking secure and private developer interactions.

Secret AI is designed to address the critical issue of data privacy in AI interactions. By utilizing state-of-the-art confidential computing technologies to ensure that all AI conversations remain entirely private and inaccessible to unauthorized parties. This pioneering approach offers a secure, decentralized platform where users and Agents can interact with AI models without concerns over data leakage or unauthorized access.

Key Features of Secret AI API:



Privacy-Preserving AI Interactions: All user conversations are encrypted and processed within a trusted execution environment, ensuring complete confidentiality.



Verifiable Agents: Secret AI will allow AI agents to be deployed on TEE-powered confidential virtual machines



Metadata Protection: In addition to conversation security, Secret AI infrastructure safeguards AI usage metadata, including payment records, model access, and worker earnings, through Secret Network smart contracts that prevent unauthorized viewing.

Decentralized and Transparent Architecture: Built on the Secret Network, Secret AI ensures that all transactions and interactions are verifiable, yet private, offering a unique balance of transparency and confidentiality.

The developer preview of the Secret AI SDK provides developers with the opportunity to integrate privacy-first AI models into their applications. The API offers seamless integration by allowing developers to instantiate a Secret AI client, which then communicates with the WorkerManager contract on Secret Network to retrieve the next available Worker for the requested AI model. Once connected, the Worker verifies the Developer Key against the SubscriptionManager contract to ensure authorized access.

"Secret AI is setting a new standard for privacy in AI applications by combining the power of blockchain and confidential computing," said Lisa Loud, Executive Director of Secret Network Foundation. "We are thrilled to offer developers an early look into the Secret AI API, empowering them to build privacy-centric AI solutions with ease."

Alex Zaidelson, CEO of SCRT Labs, added, "Confidential computing is crucial in the evolving AI landscape, and Secret AI provides the perfect synergy between privacy and usability. We are proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing how developers leverage this powerful technology."

