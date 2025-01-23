HERTZ TEAMSTERS STRIKE AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH AIRPORT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workers Forced to Picket Line After Hertz Fails to Negotiate Fair Contract

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Hertz represented by Teamsters Local 745 were forced to the picket line after the company failed to negotiate in good faith and offer a fair contract. The 45 workers service the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the second largest airport in the U.S.

"Hertz Teamsters are done with the disrespect," said Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Southern Region International Vice President. "Every single day, these workers provide exceptional and essential customer service to one of the busiest airports in world. It's shameful that Hertz is refusing to offer these Teamsters what they are worth."

"Teamsters at DFW are not playing Hertz's games. We're not backing down until the company comes to its senses and offers a fair deal," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division and Eastern Region International Vice President. "The Teamsters represent more than 4,000 Hertz workers nationwide, and we're ready to bring the full strength of this union to this fight."

Workers voted down Hertz's subpar offer on January 17 and have been on the picket line since January 18. Teamsters will stay on strike until they receive a fair contract.

"My co-workers and I are proud Teamsters, and we are 100 percent unified in this fight," said Ebony Mason, a customer service representative at Hertz and Teamsters chief steward. "We won't stop fighting until we win the strong contract that we deserve."

Teamsters Local 745 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to teamsters745 .

