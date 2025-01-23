Rose Bakery Cafe To Open Quick-Grab Eatery At Stonecreek Plaza In March 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in 27 years, Rose Bakery Cafe is expanding to a new location in March 2025. Located in the heart of Irvine at Stonecreek Plaza, Rose Bakery Cafe will offer a unique experience that will focus on a quick takeout concept with 20-30 seats of al-fresco dining outside.

Known for their fresh donuts, savory coffee options, mouth-watering burritos, and a variety of lunch sandwiches, Rose Bakery Cafe has established itself as a staple in Corona Del Mar for families and everyone alike. Recently named“Best Breakfast in Orange County” Rose Bakery Cafe is excited to continue their legacy of hospitality and local support in their new Irvine location.

Over the years, the bakery has garnered a loyal following from local residents, many of whom come regularly for their morning coffee and breakfast or lunch. It's a favorite spot for people who appreciate a relaxed pace and are looking for a high-quality, well-crafted baked treat or meal. The Irvine location will continue to honor that tradition.

“We're thrilled to bring the Rose Bakery experience to Irvine, where we've found a community that values quality, great service, and a welcoming space to gather,” said Rose Bakery owner John DeCarrier.“We look forward to becoming a beloved spot for both locals and visitors alike and continuing the legacy of this great brand.”

The soft launch will take place on March 16, 2025, as an exclusive event for the media, followed by the grand opening on March 24, 2025 which will be open to the public.

Soft Launch: March 16, 2025 – Exclusive event for media. RSVP for details.

Grand Opening: March 24, 2025 – Open to the public.

The Stonecreek Plaza cafe will be a unique location as it will be a shared space with the beloved Newport Beach pizza spot Lavantina's Pizza and will be perfect for a quick grab-and-go experience. Both locations will be offering delivery, takeout, and catering.

Rose Bakery Cafe will also be opening a third, larger location in Orange in late summer 2025 on Main Street.

About Rose Bakery Cafe

Rose Bakery Cafe has been a destination in Corona Del Mar for the last 27 years. As a community-focused brand, Rose Bakery Cafe is known for their mouthwatering donuts, richly aromatic coffee options, and world-renowned burritos. Not to mention their artisanal baked goods are made fresh every day. Rose Bakery Cafe offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering. For more information, go to rosebakerycafe.

Jonathan Abramson

Bluetone Marketing and PR

+1 619-807-6349

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.