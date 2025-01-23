Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Cottage, (NYSE: NGVC ) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the close on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a call with financial analysts and investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-347-6606 (U.S.); 1-855-669-9657 (Canada); or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q1 FY 2025 Earnings Call." Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

Investors and other parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or directly at .

An audio recording of the conference call will be archived for a minimum of 20 days on the Company's website at .

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined in its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 168 stores in 21 states.

Visit for more information and store locations.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR, 646-277-1260, [email protected]

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED