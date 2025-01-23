Delhi Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Set To Hit Campaign Trail From Jan 26

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to begin the party's poll campaign in Delhi from January 26, even as Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, scales back his outreach efforts for the upcoming ostensibly due to his reported ill health.

A senior leader involved in the Congress' campaign management in Delhi confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi will address her first rally in northeast Delhi on Sunday evening, marking the start of her participation in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"All Congress candidates have sent requests to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) asking that Priyanka campaign on their seat," said a senior DPCC functionary.

"However, she will focus only on critical areas, especially since Rahul Gandhi's campaign schedule remains uncertain due to his health," the functionary added.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi cancelled a rally in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad, raising concerns about his availability for future events.

While Gandhi has another rally lined up at Madipur for Friday, however, leaders said his participation at the moment still remains uncertain.

Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav, however, expressed optimism regarding Rahul's involvement.

"Rahul Gandhi's rally in Madipur is still on schedule, and he will address a large gathering there," Yadav said, adding that after Republic Day, all senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, will actively campaign.

Delhi's 70 Assembly seats will go to the polls on February 5.

So far, Rahul Gandhi has addressed one major rally in Seelampur on January 13 and released two short videos, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments during his visit to AIIMS OPD patients.

At a rally in Sadar Bazar, Yadav announced Rahul Gandhi's absence, reading a message from him: "I regret not being able to join the meeting due to my health. My best wishes to all of you. I will try to campaign in Delhi and visit Sadar once I recover."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in a byelection on November 23, is expected to focus on areas in northeast Delhi, Old Delhi, and east Delhi – areas where Congress leaders are expected to perform relatively well.

"Her schedule is still being finalised, but we aim to include as many outreach events as possible," said a third Congress leader involved in planning.

One of the leaders cited above said they hope to divide campaign responsibilities between the Gandhi siblings to maximise coverage in constituencies with strong Congress prospects.

"Between Rahul and Priyanka, we want to cover those seats where we have a good chance of winning. In a handful of seats, both the Gandhis will campaign," said a Congress leader.

Priyanka's late entry into the Delhi campaign is seen as a strategic move to sustain momentum and avoid voter fatigue.

A senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader noted that despite being a Congress General Secretary, Priyanka has not been assigned a specific state, allowing her to campaign nationwide.

However, critics argue that Priyanka's leadership in Uttar Pradesh failed to expand the Congress footprint, raising questions about her ability to turn the tide in Delhi.