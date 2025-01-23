'It Boggles My Mind': US Judge Temporarily Blocks Donald Trump's Executive Order Restricting Birthright Citizenship

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A judge temporarily blocked US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday from implementing the executive order curtailing the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the United States. The judge called the order "blatantly unconstitutional."

Meanwhile, said of Coughenour's ruling,“Obviously we'll appeal.”

According to Reuters, Seattle-based US District Judge John Coughenour issued a temporary restraining order at the urging of four Democratic-led states - Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Oregon - reventing the administration from enforcing the order. Trump had signed the order on Monday, his first day back in office.

The judge, an appointee of Republican former President Ronald Reagan, dealt the first legal setback to the hardline policies on immigration that are a centerpiece of Trump's second term as president.

Trump's executive order had directed US agencies to refuse to recognize the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither their mother nor father is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

"I am having trouble understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this order is constitutional," the judge told a US Justice Department lawyer defending Trump's order. "It just boggles my mind."

The states argued that Trump's order violated the right enshrined in the citizenship clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment that provides that anyone born in the United States is a citizen.

"I've been on the bench for over four decades. I can't remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," Coughenour said of Trump's policy.