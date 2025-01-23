Deputy PM Svyrydenko Outlines Economic Prospects For Investors In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine should be very practical to enable foreign businesses to plan their development in the country.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko during the 2025 Ukrainian Breakfast within the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“What I see here in Davos is that businesses are ready to invest and boost the activity in Ukraine, but they are expecting for very concrete security guarantee. It should be the part of the potential future settlement, and it should be very practical,” Svyrydenko told.

As an example, she mentioned the guarantees that allowed Ukraine to unblock its sea ports.

“At the beginning of the large-scale invasion our sea ports were blocked. [...] We were able to open this Black Sea corridor, when the missile systems were in place,” Svyrydenko noted.

With the maritime corridor, Ukraine's exports increased by 15.2% in 2024. As emphasized by Svyrydenko, Ukraine's economy is currently doing better than the Russian one.

In this regard, Svyrydenko mentioned that Ukraine is providing around 200 reforms, which is in line with the requirements from the EU, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other financial organizations.

“We simultaneously keep fighting, keep working, and keep reforming. There is always place to improve, but I think we are in a good shape right now,” Svyrydenko stressed.

In her words, the Ukrainian side expects the active phase of the war to end as soon as this year. Hence, it is necessary to discuss security guarantees and their practical implementation.

A reminder that the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos on January 20-24, 2025, bringing together the leading global politicians and business representatives. The participants discuss the most urgent global development issues and the ways to resolve them.