Belarus Sees 27.15 Percent Turnout After Three Days Of Presidential Early Voting
Date
1/23/2025 8:10:34 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
MINSK, Jan 24 (NNN-BelTA) – The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC), said yesterday, 27.15 percent of eligible voters have cast their ballots, after three days of early voting in the presidential elections.
The turnout in the Brest region stood at 30.66 percent, 27.47 percent in the Vitebsk region, 25.99 percent in the Gomel region, 27.03 percent in the Grodno region, 27.37 percent in the Minsk region, 26.90 percent in the Mogilev region, and 25.21 percent in the city of Minsk, the CEC said.
Five candidates, including incumbent President, Alexander Lukashenko, have been registered for the presidential elections.
Early voting is held from Jan 21 to 25, and the main voting day is this Sunday, Jan 26.– NNN-BelTA
MENAFN23012025000200011047ID1109124341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.