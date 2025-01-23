Belarus Sees 27.15 Percent Turnout After Three Days Of Presidential Early Voting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MINSK, Jan 24 (NNN-BelTA) – The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC), said yesterday, 27.15 percent of eligible voters have cast their ballots, after three days of early in the presidential elections.

The turnout in the Brest region stood at 30.66 percent, 27.47 percent in the Vitebsk region, 25.99 percent in the Gomel region, 27.03 percent in the Grodno region, 27.37 percent in the Minsk region, 26.90 percent in the Mogilev region, and 25.21 percent in the city of Minsk, the CEC said.

Five candidates, including incumbent President, Alexander Lukashenko, have been registered for the presidential elections.

Early voting is held from Jan 21 to 25, and the main voting day is this Sunday, Jan 26.– NNN-BelTA