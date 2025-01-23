Trugolf Announces Portable Launch Monitor, Launchbox, Now Available In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



This new portable Launch Monitor by TruGolf is simple to use, compatible with PC and Devices, and utilizes advanced high-speed camera to measure ball data inside and outdoors.

Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf company, has announced that its highly anticipated portable Launch Monitor, LaunchBox, is now available in Canada. This camera-based system seamlessly integrates with TruGolf's industry leading Golf Software and Web Products.

“LaunchBox offers tour level accuracy at a price that's attainable for every golfer,” said TruGolf's Chief Revenue Officer, Doug Bybee.“Every golfer will have access to the same kind of technology that professionals are using to improve their game. For golfers looking to get better, or just to play a round, LaunchBox makes that easy and affordable. We are thrilled to introduce this product and its features to the Canadian market.”

For the first time in TruGolf's 40 year history, the company is proud to announce a portable solution to improve your game, both indoors and out. LaunchBox enables TruGolf to compete for the first time in the high-volume/lower-price market, offering an amazing mix of TruGolf hardware and TruGolf software to golfers of any budget.

LaunchBox works directly with TruGolf's newest virtual golf software, E6 APEX. The software includes Club Fitting and Bag Mapping, Gamified Improvement Challenges, and 1,000+ playable Virtual Golf Courses, with more content to be released monthly. E6 APEX was built with IBM watsonx.ai , and has integrated Machine Learning geospatial tools to ensure the accuracy of each recreated virtual golf course. The created content integrates with GPS Maps, opening up new possibilities for integrating the data captured by LaunchBox by TruGolf.

LaunchBox utilizes ultra high-speed cameras to capture club and ball data without the need for specialty balls or marked clubs. The easy-to-read display shows shot metrics instantly, perfect for use in the garage or on a range mat outdoors. When paired with E6 APEX, LaunchBox provides 12+ Club and Ball Metrics, Driving Ranges, and Virtual Course Play – powered by 5Ghz Wi-Fi capabilities for faster and more stable connectivity to PC or iOS Device.

About TruGolf Holdings

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhance its image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since its founding, TruGolf has redefined what is possible in golf through technology. TruGolf's suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make it easier to Play, Improve, and Enjoy the game of golf.

