PEARLSTONE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH @PROPERTIES LONE STAR CHRISTIE's INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE

Pearlstone's Luxury Portfolio Nears $1 Billion

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearlstone Partners, one of Austin's most prolific and design-driven development companies, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with @properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate. Pearlstone's portfolio of current projects now nears $1 billion, with future developments to be announced later this year. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as Pearlstone expands its reach into the luxury real estate market, aligning its urban living developments with @properties lone star's exceptional reputation and global presence.

True to the spirit of collaboration, @properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate will be the exclusive listing agency for Pearlstone's current portfolio of 682 units, valued at $935 million. Further solidifying this partnership, Pearlstone is taking a minority ownership interest in the operation of @properties lone star, the Texas affiliate of the renowned Christie's International Real Estate global network. This strategic move reflects Pearlstone's confidence in the long-term strength of the relationship and a shared dedication to elevating Austin's real estate market to new heights.

As part of this partnership, Pearlstone and @properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate are launching a new brokerage team, The Portfolio Edition Real Estate Group. This elite team will hand-select top agents to represent Pearlstone's entire portfolio, ensuring that every development receives unparalleled service and expertise.

"Pearlstone is thrilled to partner with @properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate to enhance the service experience for our investors, clients and residential developments, creating greater value and success for all stakeholders involved," said Chris Zaiontz, president of Pearlstone Partners. "As we expand further into the luxury and hospitality space, the Christie's International Real Estate brand and culture perfectly align with our vision of delivering world-class developments. We are truly excited about The Portfolio Edition Real Estate Group becoming the premier team in the downtown Austin brokerage community."

"We are honored to partner with Pearlstone Partners and represent their impressive portfolio of luxury developments. As Austin evolves into a global hub for high-end residential living, we're excited to bring our expertise, global network and visibility to a city that continues to redefine luxury and innovation," said Jerry Mooty, CEO of @properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate. Mooty, the nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is the majority owner of the Christie's International Real Estate affiliates in Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

The Pearlstone Portfolio:



Vesper (84 East Ave., Rainey Street District)



Overview: 284 residences, including one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with studies, two-bedrooms and penthouses.



Amenities: 24-hour concierge, co-working spaces, a 12th-floor amenity terrace with fitness center and private spin rooms, yoga lawn and outdoor seating, a 41st-floor rooftop pool, and a resident lounge.



Status: Now selling with limited availability. Quick-move-in residences available starting at $500,000.

Website: vesperatx

Zephyr Residences (2323 S. Lamar Blvd.)



Overview: 179 residences, including one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with studies, two-bedrooms and live/work spaces.



Amenities: Rooftop terrace with downtown views, resort-style pool, fitness studio and resident clubhouse.



Status: Sales launching January 2025, with residences starting at $500,000.

Website: zephyrsouthlamar

The Belvedere (300 & 301 Pressler St., Old West Austin/Clarksville)



Overview: 158 residences, including one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms.



Amenities: Lap pool, resort-style pool, on-site restaurant, co-working spaces, 24-hour concierge services, fitness studios, pet lounge, theater room, residential lounge and direct access to Hike-and-Bike Trail.



Status: Sales launching March 2025; pricing starts at $800,000.

Website: thebelvedereresidences

14th & Lavaca (brand to be announced soon)



Overview: 140 luxury residences, including two-bedrooms, three-bedrooms and penthouses.



Amenities: On-site restaurant, spa, sauna, lap pool, private dining, library, fitness center, viewing terrace and 24-hour concierge services. Status: Sales launch Q4 2025; pricing starts at $1.6 million.

For more information on the Pearlstone Portfolio, visit pearlstonepartners . For more information on the Portfolio Edition and sales, visit portfolioedition .

About Pearlstone Partners

Austin-based Pearlstone Partners is a full-service real estate development firm. The company has been responsible for $700 million-plus in locally developed real estate and has $900 million-plus actively invested in its growing portfolio and pipeline. It has developed a broad range of commercial projects, including office buildings, condominiums, multifamily and mixed-use projects in some of Austin's most desirable areas, with an emphasis on urban properties in pedestrian-oriented locations. Pearlstone Partners engages in the economic development of Central Texas by creating high-quality, profitable real estate development projects. With experience managing every stage of the property development life cycle, Pearlstone is uniquely qualified to execute projects from concept through completion. For more information, visit .

About @properties lone star | Christie's International Real Estate

@properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate launched in Dallas in July 2021 and Austin in October 2023. Leadership and founders, Jerry Mooty CEO and Romeo Manzanilla COO, are proud to serve Texas with a dedicated team of over 250 agents. The brokerage's real estate services include residential and commercial transactions, Land + Ranch, Sports + Entertainment, and a full-service Development Services Division. In 2024 alone, their talented professionals produced an impressive $600 million-plus in transaction volume, showcasing their unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. With offices strategically located in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Austin, they provide comprehensive real estate services across the region, delivering a seamless and personalized experience to every client they serve. atproperties/lonestar

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate combines cutting-edge technology with the long-standing heritage and global recognition of Christie's world-leading art and luxury business, known for its auctions and bespoke private sales. Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only affiliate network spanning nearly 52 countries and territories, and more than 900 offices, Christie's International Real Estate offers unparalleled services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately $500 billion in real estate transactions over the last five years. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate .

SOURCE Pearlstone Partners

