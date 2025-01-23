Beyond The Wheel: The Unseen Struggles Of Kashmir's Drivers

“Being a driver is seen as a low-class job here,” Salim said.“People pass countless hurtful comments without understanding how much it affects us mentally. Ambulance drivers are respected as lifesavers, but we are labeled as drug addicts or alcoholics. Why this discrimination?”

Salim's story reflects the untold struggles and resilience of Kashmir's drivers-men and women who keep the region moving while fighting financial hardship, societal stigma, and government policies that often leave them behind.

January 24, 2025, marks the first-ever“National Drivers' Day,” initiated by the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). The day aimed to honor the invaluable contributions of drivers who form the backbone of India's economy. Across Kashmir, drivers from various sectors shared their experiences, frustrations, and hopes, painting a vivid picture of a profession that is as essential as it is overlooked.

From e-rickshaw drivers creating employment opportunities for the youth to sumo and bus drivers facing dwindling incomes, their stories represent a microcosm of a society in transition.

Salim is part of a growing trend among young people who are turning to e-rickshaws for employment. He views driving as both a necessity and a symbol of change.“E-rickshaws have created employment opportunities for many youths like me,” Salim said.“But in Kashmir, whenever something new is introduced, people criticize it, claiming it negatively affects other professions.”

Salim acknowledged that e-rickshaws have affected the income of sumo and petrol auto drivers. However, he believes they serve as a lifeline for unemployed youth.“There was a time when young people like us spent our days playing games or wandering aimlessly,” he said.“Even after earning degrees, many of us were stuck at home, idle and disheartened. E-rickshaws gave us a chance to earn a livelihood and support our families.”

Salim also faces financial pressures. As an e-rickshaw driver, he pays a portion of his earnings to his superior, leaving little for himself.“Every morning, I step out with the stress of earning enough to pay my boss and still save something for my family,” he said.“And yet, when people treat us with contempt, it deeply hurts.”

For Bilal Ahmad, another e-rickshaw driver from Mehjoor Nagar, societal stigma is only part of the issue. Unjust government policies have worsened the challenges faced by drivers like him.“The government recently fixed e-rickshaw fares, but the rates are so low that we can barely cover our expenses,” he said.“We protested, but some auto drivers supported the decision. They know it's unfair, but they don't care.”

Bilal highlighted the daily harassment e-rickshaw drivers face, from verbal abuse to physical violence.“There have been cases where drivers were beaten up just because people assumed they were drunk,” he said.“Every day, we argue with auto or sumo drivers over passengers. No one thinks about how all this affects us.”

Petrol Rickshaw Drivers Hit Hard

While e-rickshaws create opportunities for some, they pose challenges for traditional petrol rickshaw drivers. Hilal, a driver from Barbar Shah, stated that the competition has become overwhelming.“E-rickshaw drivers operate without fixed routes or proper permits,” Hilal explained.“They don't pay passenger taxes like we do, yet they run freely in city areas. Meanwhile, we follow the rules, pay taxes, and struggle to make ends meet.”

The financial burden of running a petrol rickshaw is immense. Hilal outlined the expenses: renewing documents annually costs ₹18,000, insurance is ₹12,000, and fuel expenses can reach ₹11,000 a month.“After covering all these costs, we're left with almost nothing for our families,” he said.

Nazir Ahmad, another petrol rickshaw driver, highlighted the unfair competition created by e-rickshaw fares.“The government set rates at ₹2.50 per kilometer for e-rickshaws,” he said.“It's too low for them to survive, but it also creates problems for us. How are we supposed to compete?”

The Struggle To Stay Afloat

For sumo drivers, the introduction of e-rickshaws and e-buses has been devastating. Sajad Ahmad, who has been driving a sumo for 18 years, said his income has been halved.“Before e-rickshaws and e-buses, we earned enough to run our families and maintain our vehicles,” Sajad said.“Now, we're lucky if we can make one or two trips a day.”

At his stand, where 70 to 80 sumos wait for passengers, drivers often sit idle for days before getting a fare.“By 10 a.m. in the past, you wouldn't find any drivers sitting here,” another sumo driver said.“Now, the stand is rarely empty.”

Sajad and his colleagues bear significant expenses, from road taxes and fitness certificates to maintenance costs.“We don't want e-rickshaw drivers out of business-they have families to feed too,” he said.“But the government needs to make policies so we can all coexist.”

Bus Drivers Face Bleak Future, Demand Fair Policies

Bus drivers, who once dominated public transportation, are also struggling. Taufeeq Ahmad, a bus driver whose family has been in the profession for generations, described the cascading effects on the local economy.“With public buses, it's not just the driver and conductor who depend on this work-mechanics, tea stall owners, and others rely on it too,” he said.“But smart city buses and e-rickshaws have reduced our income. The revenue from smart city buses doesn't even stay in the state; it goes to private companies.”

Zahid Ahmad, another bus driver, shared the harsh realities of his work.“A round trip from Soura to Lal Chowk costs ₹500 in fuel, but we only earn ₹600 a day,” he said.“After supporting our families and maintaining our buses, there's nothing left.”

For many bus drivers, the future of the profession looks bleak.“No one wants to join this line of work anymore,” Zahid said.“Some drivers have left to sell clothes on the streets. The government hasn't introduced any clear policies for transportation.”

Across all modes of transportation, drivers in Kashmir share a common hope: a fair system that allows them to earn a dignified living.

“Every job deserves dignity,” said Bilal Ahmad, the e-rickshaw driver.“We work hard to survive and support our families. It's time society recognizes that.”

Vehicle Scrappage Policy

The vehicle scrappage policy is a government-funded initiative introduced in 2021 aimed at removing old, unfit, and polluting vehicles from Indian roads. This policy encourages the adoption of modern, environmentally friendly vehicles to reduce the country's carbon footprint.

Under the car scrapping policy, vehicles are required to undergo a mandatory fitness test once they reach a specific age. For both private and commercial vehicles, this age is set at 15 years. The fitness test is crucial as it assesses whether a vehicle is still roadworthy or should be scrapped. These tests are conducted at automated centres and evaluate emission levels, safety standards, and the overall condition of the vehicle.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, the Transport Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, stated that the transport subsidy scheme, which is part of a broader initiative to phase out vehicles older than 15 years, is receiving a positive response.

In a recent media briefing in Srinagar, Mahajan announced that buses, matadors, and minibuses are eligible to apply for a subsidy by scrapping their old vehicles and providing proof of the scrapping process. He stated,“We have advertised this initiative. The RTO has informed me that approximately 35 applications have been received so far.” He encouraged more people to take part in the scheme.

For Mohd Amin, a bus driver, the government's scrapping policy has become a source of confusion and frustration, threatening the livelihood he has sustained for decades.

Mohd Amin, said,“When the scrapping policy was first introduced, we were told it wouldn't apply to us. But now they're saying these buses will eventually be rejected for running on the roads.” He added,“The scrapping policy is inefficient. Even if we were to take new buses under the scheme, the money would only reach our bank accounts after we're dead.”

Amin's words reflect the sentiments of many bus drivers who feel left behind by policies that seem out of touch with ground realities, leaving them with little hope for a stable future in the profession.

The Weight Of Stereotypes

One of the most pervasive stereotypes is that Kashmiri drivers are inherently“reckless and aggressive.” This generalization, often fueled by isolated incidents and fueled by fear, ignores the complex realities faced by many drivers.

Studies say that these stereotypes can have significant real-world consequences. The fear of being profiled or targeted can create a constant sense of anxiety and insecurity.

“People often say things like, Drivers are a nuisance, or make other derogatory remarks,” says Zahoor Ahmad, a truck driver from south Kashmir.

“People see us just as drivers, but we are more than that. We are fathers, sons, brothers. We work hard to support our families” he said, adding that people in general consider them not belonging to good families.

“It is just our means of work. Like other professions, we deserve respect too,” he said.

As National Drivers' Day passes, drivers in Kashmir continue to navigate their challenging roads, not only transporting passengers but also shouldering the burdens of societal judgment and economic hardship. Their stories, much like their journeys, serve as a testament to resilience and hope for a better future.

