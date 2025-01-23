China Creates World's First Drone Capable Of Flying And Swimming Underwater

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The South China Morning Post reported that Chinese scientists have developed the world's first drone capable of being launched from a submarine, with the unique ability to both fly in the air and operate underwater, Azernews reports.

According to the scientists, the drone's innovative design features folding wings that allow it to seamlessly transition between air and water environments multiple times during a single mission. This remarkable versatility enhances its camouflage and survival capabilities, making it harder to detect by adversaries.

The drone's blades, designed for flight, fold up within 5 seconds when submerged, fitting tightly against the fuselage. This reduces water resistance significantly, while specially designed propellers enable it to move efficiently underwater. After launching from a submarine, the drone can return to the vessel once its mission is complete.

With its high maneuverability in the air and the ability to operate stealthily underwater, the drone is ideally suited for reconnaissance and potentially even strike operations. Experts suggest that this dual-capability system could revolutionize naval operations, offering new tactical advantages for surveillance, intelligence gathering, and covert military actions.

This drone is expected to have a significant impact not just for military use, but also for civilian applications such as environmental monitoring, underwater exploration, and search-and-rescue missions in difficult-to-reach locations.