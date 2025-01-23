China Creates World's First Drone Capable Of Flying And Swimming Underwater
By Alimat Aliyeva
The South China Morning Post reported that Chinese scientists
have developed the world's first drone capable of being launched
from a submarine, with the unique ability to both fly in the air
and operate underwater, Azernews reports.
According to the scientists, the drone's innovative design
features folding wings that allow it to seamlessly transition
between air and water environments multiple times during a single
mission. This remarkable versatility enhances its camouflage and
survival capabilities, making it harder to detect by
adversaries.
The drone's blades, designed for flight, fold up within 5
seconds when submerged, fitting tightly against the fuselage. This
reduces water resistance significantly, while specially designed
propellers enable it to move efficiently underwater. After
launching from a submarine, the drone can return to the vessel once
its mission is complete.
With its high maneuverability in the air and the ability to
operate stealthily underwater, the drone is ideally suited for
reconnaissance and potentially even strike operations. Experts
suggest that this dual-capability system could revolutionize naval
operations, offering new tactical advantages for surveillance,
intelligence gathering, and covert military actions.
This drone is expected to have a significant impact not just for
military use, but also for civilian applications such as
environmental monitoring, underwater exploration, and
search-and-rescue missions in difficult-to-reach locations.
