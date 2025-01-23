Ukraine's Top Diplomat, Google VP Discuss Countering Russian Disinfo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine discussed joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation with Vice President for Affairs and Public Policy for Europe Annette Kroeber-Riel.

The head of Ukrainian announced this on X following the meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrinform reports.

“Great meeting with Google Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy for Europe Annette Kroeber-Riel. We focused on joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation. We also agreed to explore avenues for further digitalisation of state services for Ukrainians abroad,” Sybiga wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister Sybiha announced a large-scale expansion of digital consular services for Ukrainians abroad in 2025.