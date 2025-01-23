Ukraine's Top Diplomat, Google VP Discuss Countering Russian Disinfo
Date
1/23/2025 3:11:20 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine discussed joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation with google Vice President for government Affairs and Public Policy for Europe Annette Kroeber-Riel.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on X following the meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrinform reports.
“Great meeting with Google Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy for Europe Annette Kroeber-Riel. We focused on joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation. We also agreed to explore avenues for further digitalisation of state services for Ukrainians abroad,” Sybiga wrote.
Read also: Disinformation
'pandemic' is hard to stop - European Commissione
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister Sybiha announced a large-scale expansion of digital consular services for Ukrainians abroad in 2025.
MENAFN23012025000193011044ID1109123679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.