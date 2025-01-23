Parliament Committee On National Security To Discuss Arrests Of Combat Commanders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to discuss behind closed doors the issues regarding the recent of officers from the 125th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces and the Anne of Kyiv 155th Brigade.

This was reported on by MP Iryna Friz , a committee member, Ukrinform saw.

“The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to discuss in closed-door mode the issues regarding the arrests of combat officers,” she informed.

Friz noted that tentative reports have already been heard on both the 125th and 155th brigades without a decision being made pending investigation.

At the same time, the committee believes that the military ombudsman, the Commander-in-Chief, officers' lawyers, the State Bureau of Investigation, representatives from military counterintelligence and the military law enforcement service should be invited to the session.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 20, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former commander of the Anne of Kyiv 155th separate mechanized brigade of, who is charged with allowing mass desertion.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has ruled to remand the officer in custody for 60 days, setting bail at UAH 90 million.