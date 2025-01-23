Crown Prince Meets Singapore President At WEF Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Hussein on Thursday met with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

His Royal Highness stressed keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries, and bolster cooperation and expertise exchange in various fields, especially economic sectors and services, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Crown Prince commended efforts underway to implement the bilateral cooperation agreements signed during his recent visit to Singapore.

The meeting also covered regional developments, with His Royal Highness stressing the need to step up efforts to ensure that the Gaza ceasefire holds and maximise international aid to the Strip, the statement said.

The Crown Prince expressed appreciation for Singapore's support for peace efforts in the region and for UNRWA.

Investment Minister Mothanna Gharaibeh, Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.