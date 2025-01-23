Whole Foods Market Foundation 2024 Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL)
AUSTIN, Texas, January 23, 2025 /3BL/ -“At the beginning of 2024, Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet united as Whole Foods market Foundation. Whole Foods Market Foundation is on a mission to nourish people and the planet by providing access to essential resources to improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability.
As we build on the strong roots of these three projects, the Foundation remains dedicated to investing in opportunities that foster deep, lasting change both in the United States and around the world. Our commitment lies in investing in sustainable, long-term solutions that tap into local expertise and empower communities to lead their own development and health.
During Whole Foods Market Foundation's first year, we have built a strong framework that is only getting better. I'm excited to harness this momentum and am confident that united, we are only beginning to unlock the Foundation's full potential. In 2024, we were able to increase our commitments to partners by $14 million in 39 countries across the world.
I look forward to more innovation, collaboration, growth and success in 2025!”
- Daniel Zoltani
Whole Foods Market Foundation Executive Director
Our Impact
Whole Foods Market Foundation invested $14 million in 39 countries around the world supporting 1,239 organizations and schools to help advance healthy food access, nutrition and economic opportunities.
Whole Cities - Expanding healthy food access
81 Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grants
55 Cities*
36 Fruit & Vegetable Growers
26 Nutrition Education Programs
11 Fresh Produce Distributors
8 Collaborative Health Partnerships
*Programs located in the U.S. and Canada
Whole Kids - Improving Children's Nutrition
1,108 Schools & Organizations*
749 Garden Grants
157 Salad Bars
104 Bee Grants
6 School Food Transformation Districts
*Programs located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
Whole Planet - Alleviating Global Poverty
35,820 Income-Generating Opportunities for Micro-Entrepreneurs and Smallholder Farmers
50 Partner Organizations
38 Countries
$475 Average First Microloan
89% Women Entrepreneurs
Learn more
2024 Spotlight Stories
Whole Cities | Zenger Farm
Whole Cities Community First Grant partner, Zenger Farm, believes that communities thrive when people have a direct connection to their food and where it grows. The working urban farm models, promotes, and educates about sustainable food systems, environmental stewardship, community development, and increases access to fresh, healthy food.
Meet Whole Foods Market Team Member, Haley Benes, and see how the Community First Grant program supports home-grown solutions to help improve fresh food access.
Learn more
Whole Kids | Stratford Friends School
Whole Kids Garden Grant recipient, Stratford Friends School, supports elementary through 9th grade students with language-based learning differences. Their Food for Life program builds upon the school's long tradition of gardening with cross curricular connections including hands-on lessons on growing, cooking, and enjoying healthy foods developed with an integrated STEAM approach.
Students explore horticultural, career education, financial education, and nutrition within reading, math, and science lessons with a goal to develop key life skill they can use as adults.
Learn more
Whole Planet | myAgro, Fansoto and CAURIE
Recently, WFMF Board Members joined the Whole Planet team in Senegal to visit three partners - myAgro , Fansoto , and CAURIE MicroFinance - that are helping microentrepreneurs and smallholder farmers increase their income and improve their financial resiliency.
These partners are implementing innovative solutions including support for farming adjustments to the changing climate, creating add-on loans for items that focus on sustainability, financial, and environmental health along with continuing to help launch and grow their businesses through microcredit.
Learn more
Together We're Building Healthy and Prosperous Communities
Whole Foods Market Foundation is able to expand our impact thanks to the generous support of our lead donors.
Aflac
Amazon Fresh
Blackhawk Network
MaryRuth's
The Matt O'Hayer Foundation
Ocean's Halo
Primal Kitchen
Shoes For Crews
Stonyfield Organic
Meet Our Sponsors
For more information, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation
####
About Whole Foods Market Foundation
Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by helping to advance economic opportunities, nutrition and food access in local and global communities. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the projects of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation . For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn.
###
Media Contact:
Nikki Newman-Sobhani
...
MENAFN23012025007202015466ID1109123181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.