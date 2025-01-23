Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$4.5 Million For Historic Live-Work Building In Downtown Nashville

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$4.5 million for 217 Second Avenue North , a c1875 brick building that is also a rare piece of Nashville's cultured history. Listed for US$9 million by Jackson Zeitlin of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty, bidding is officially open for the urban live-work property via the firm's online marketplace and will culminate live on 29 January at Sotheby's New York as part of the Visions of America sale.

A historic landmark in the heart of Nashville, this all-brick building dates back to 1875. Originally a tin shop, it became the George Dickel Company's Nashville outpost in 1881, serving the Cascade Hollow Distillery during the whiskey brand's early years. In the 1910s and 1920s, it housed C.C. Waggoner & Bro., a prominent general store known for Dutch tulips. Later, it served as the office of civil rights attorney George Barrett, whose work was instrumental in dismantling segregation in Tennessee.

Now owned and transformed by Kathy Anderson and David Malloy, the building offers a versatile live-work space. The ground and mezzanine levels house Anderson Design Studio, known for iconic hospitality projects like Ole Red and Gaylord National Resort, while Malloy, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, maintains a personal recording studio on the lower level. The top floor features a luxurious three-bedroom, three-bath residence, designed by Anderson, making it one of Downtown Nashville's most remarkable living spaces.

“Nashville's dynamic growth and international appeal have made it a magnet for creativity and investment, and this building perfectly embodies that spirit,” said Malloy.“Our decision to auction this property was driven by the desire to connect with the widest possible audience. Through working with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, we are leveraging their global platform to showcase this historic gem to the world, reaching buyers who recognize both this building's rich history and potential.”

“The opportunity to own an entire historic building with such a rich legacy, in one of the country's most dynamic cities, is rare,” said Zeitlin.“Its unique blend of history with a prime location and modern design makes this property a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

Located on the revitalized "North Block" of Second Avenue North, with expanded sidewalks, greenery, and improved traffic controls, the building offers a prime location for living or working. Its mixed-use zoning allows flexibility, and the residential unit is eligible for short-term rentals (STR).

"This property presents a one-in-a-lifetime chance to acquire a piece of Nashville's rich history while capitalizing on its potential as an extraordinary live-work space,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“With its exceptional location and adaptable design, the property is sure to draw extensive interest, allowing the property to achieve its full market value and appeal to buyers in search of both distinctive character and investment opportunity."

Nashville, "Music City," is celebrated for its vibrant music scene, cultural heritage, and thriving economy. As a hub for country music, business, and creativity, it's one of the U.S.'s top destinations. Located downtown, this property offers unmatched access to attractions like the Cumberland River, Lower Broadway Honky Tonks, Nissan Stadium, the Ryman Auditorium, Ascend Amphitheater, and cutting-edge entertainment. Combining southern charm with modern amenities, Nashville attracts artists, entrepreneurs, and residents seeking a dynamic, culturally rich environment.

