Diva, Anika Win Girls' Titles In WSC Squash Classic Open; Ghoshal In Men's Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Diva Shah of Maharashtra carried her sharp form into the title round, getting the better of statemate Eesha Shrivastava 11-5, 11-9, 11-2 in the Girls' U-17 finals of the Four-Star Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open 2025 at the WSC Squash courts, here on Thursday.
With both players seeded 3/4 and also familiar with each other's games, it was Diva who was the sharper of the two on the day. The Girls' U-19 title was lifted by Maharashtra's Anika Dubeya, who got the better of State mate Karina Phipps 13-11, 13-15, 11-2, 11-6.
Top seed Suraj Chand of Jindal Squash Academy, Vashind was taken the distance by Maharashtra's Om Semwal (seeded 3/4), winning a topsy-turvy men's singles semifinals. Chand won 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3 to set up a title clash with Saurav Ghoshal (TN), who got the better of Abhishek Pradhan 11-4, 11-2, 11-6.
In the previous round, Diva Shah rallied strongly after dropping the first game against Sanvi Batar, the top seed from Delhi, to win 8-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7.
Eesha Shrivastava (3/4) too turned up the heat against the second seed from Tamil Nadu, Vyomika Khandelwal. Beginning strongly and jumping to a two-game lead, Eesha took her foot off the pedal, giving the second seed a chance to claw her way back. Losing focus at crucial points, Eesha lost the next two close games to set up a keen decider. However, showing good reserves of stamina and also a cool head, Eesha wrapped up the comparatively easy deciding game to emerge a 15-13, 11-9, 9-11, 1-12, 11-6 winner.
The following are the results:
Women's semis: Akansha Gupta(Mah) bt Sunita Patel Mah) (5/8) 11-5, 11-6, 11-6; Shameena Riaz (TN) bt Pooja Arthi (TN) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7.
Girls U-19 final: Anika Dubeya (Mah) bt Karina Phipps (Mah) 13-11, 13-15, 11-2, 11-6.
