Kuwait 10Th Aid Plane Arrives In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAMASCUS, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 10th aid aircraft to Syria arrived at Damascus International Airport on Thursday, carrying 40 tons of food and winter supplies to people in need, as part of the country's humanitarian campaign "Kuwait By Your Side".

The relief planeload was co-organized by a number of societies and in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Kuwaiti humanitarian and relief efforts to Syria have reached about 280 tons so far.

As part of the campaign, Kuwait is set to send more supplies in the upcoming days to Syrians in need. (end)

