Birdwell Releases Exclusive Collab With Surf Legend Matt Archbold, For Archy's Garage

Rooted in Birdwell's 64 years of boardshort creation and driven by the pursuit of performance, the surf brand joined forces with Archy's Garage to push the limits of innovation with a modernized boardshort and other versatile beach apparel. The collaboration fuses timeless design with cutting-edge construction, honoring Southern-California's authentic surf heritage while forging ahead with unique features for excellent endurance and style.

"Growing up, I was always inspired by Matt Archbold and the way he pushed the limits of surfing with his style, both in and out of the water. It's been amazing to bring together Birdwell's legacy of making the world's best boardshorts with the timeless performance and custom culture of Archy's Garage," said Eric Crane, CEO of Birdwell. "The product is incredible, and the feedback has been just as great. We're proud to team up with someone like Matt, who's still shredding in his 50s!"

The capsule collection includes the following key items:

Archy's Garage 3001 Boardshort: The new 3001 boardshort is a performance boardshort made using Birdwell's decades of knowledge, high tech fabrics, and modern construction.

Built for speed – like Archy – with lightweight, quick drying, zero-chafe, 4-way stretch recycled polyester and bonded, heat-welded seams throughout, the boardshort is made to function in the most demanding conditions. The shorts feature a bonded back pocket with YKKTM AquaguardTM water-repellent zipper and drain holes as well as an internal key loop. To carry Birdwell's iconic styling forward, the design also features three sets of bonded, reinforced grommets, a silicon Birdwell label, a durable rubber Archy's Garage branded patch, and debossed faux-stitching detail on the waistband.

Archy's Garage Coach's Jacket: The Coach's jacket made for Archy's Garage is pure utility and built for speed. The sleek nylon coach's jacket features a custom Archy's Garage screen print, a black floral printed cotton liner, with plastic coated snap closures, elastic cuffs, and side seam pockets.

Later this year, Archy's Garage will drop a second capsule collection with Birdwell focused on USA-made products.

The Archy's Garage 3001 Boardshort is selling for $150 and the Archy's Garage Coach's Jacket is priced at $50. The Birdwell x Archy's Garage product is being sold exclusively, in limited quantities, on Archy's Garage ; for more information on the collaboration, visit ArchysGarage or Birdwell .

Imagery available HERE .

ABOUT BIRDWELL:

Since 1961, Birdwell has hand-made boardshorts of enduring quality and timeless style out of the sunny beach towns of Orange County, California. A pillar brand in authentic American beach culture, Birdwell sets the bar in its craftsmanship of dynamic boardshorts for surfers and other ocean lovers. To this day, Birdwell proudly manufactures its flagship products in the USA, offering a variety of elevated lifestyle goods for men and women, including its cult-followed shorts, as well as other coastal apparel and essential beach accessories. For more information and to view current collections, visit .

ABOUT ARCHY'S GARAGE:

Founded in 1991, Archy's Garage is the creative outlet for surf legend Matt "Archy" Archbold. Widely recognized as one of the early pioneers of radical surfing and an innovator in aerial surfing, Archy created the brand to bring a different perspective to the surf industry with his passion for art, music, and custom car culture.

