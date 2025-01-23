Lora Cheadle Releases New Book - It's Not Burnout It's Betrayal: Five Tools to FUEL UP & Thrive

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Feeling Exhausted Isn’t Just Burnout—It’s Betrayal

Discover the Hidden Betrayal Fueling Your Exhaustion and Learn to Thrive Again



The World Health Organization estimates that burnout costs the U.S. economy over $500 billion annually. But what if the exhaustion so many feel isn’t just burnout? What if the true culprit is betrayal—stemming from unmet expectations in our workplaces, relationships, or personal lives?



In her groundbreaking new book, It's Not Burnout, It's Betrayal: 5 Tools to FUEL UP & Thrive, acclaimed author, TEDx speaker, and leadership coach Lora Cheadle reveals the shocking truth: feelings of betrayal can mirror the symptoms of burnout, leading to disillusionment, resentment, and disengagement. Until these root causes are identified and addressed, dissatisfaction and exhaustion will persist.



Through her FUEL UP Burnout Recovery Protocol, Cheadle offers a proven framework for readers to:

Rekindle enthusiasm and passion.

Build resilience and prevent future feelings of betrayal.

Navigate workplace challenges like toxic cultures and poor leadership.

Set boundaries and advocate for their needs and ideas.



About the Author

Lora Cheadle, JD, Cht, is the founder and CEO of Life Choreography® Coaching & Advocacy, a wellness expert, and a passionate advocate for emotional recovery and resilience. After leaving a high-stress legal career that left her burned out, Lora dedicated her life to empowering others to overcome burnout and betrayal.



Through her books, TEDx talks, and coaching, she equips individuals with the tools to reclaim their vitality and joy, helping them navigate challenges like infidelity, professional setbacks, and emotional disconnection. Lora’s unique blend of legal expertise, wellness practices, and personal experience makes her a sought-after voice in the fields of burnout recovery and holistic self-expression.





