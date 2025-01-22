Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified State-Issued License Plate (DCD-433)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to assist state DOTs and with automatically detecting law violators and criminals," said an inventor, from Rockville, Md., "so I invented the CHIP TAGGS. My design not only would detect the car and direct law enforcement towards it, but it would also ensure that the officer knows the violation before the driver is even pulled over."

The invention would assist the state and police with getting illegal drivers and off roads and highways. In doing so, it helps pinpoint violators with insurance, license, and registration issues. It also could compel all motorists to drive legally. The invention features an innovative and tamperproof design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for state DOT, police, and motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

