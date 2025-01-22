Sensory's AI Voice Tech Enables Voice Control In Jabra's Innovative Retail Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrew Doyle, VP for Frontline Workers at JabraSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sensory, Inc., a leader in embedded AI and voice technology, today announced its next step in their partnership with Jabra, a world-leading professional brand. This latest collaboration integrates Sensory's TrulyHandsfree wake word into Jabra's new Perform 75 headset, specifically designed for frontline workers in retail operations.Sensory's TrulyHandsfree, featuring phrase-spotting technology, enables users to interact with their devices using natural voice commands, going beyond simple wake word functionality. With high accuracy (95%+) and zero latency, TrulyHandsfree powers the Jabra Perform 75 with seamless, hands-free access to capabilities delivered via handhelds – like Push-to-Talk, Voice Directed Picking, and Associate AI Assistants. This makes it an ideal solution for fast-paced, noisy retail environments, allowing frontline workers to communicate easily and instantly access critical information, so they can deliver an enhanced in-store customer experience.“This partnership with Jabra demonstrates how AI-driven voice solutions can transform entire industries,” said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory, Inc.“The integration of Sensory's TrulyHandsfree into the Perform 75 showcases our ability to deliver high-accuracy, low-power consumption voice technologies that thrive in challenging, real-world environments.”The Jabra Perform 75 joins the Perform 45 in Jabra's portfolio of headsets designed for frontline retail workers. This latest offering is specifically tailored to meet the unique demands of shiftwork in retail operational environments, enhancing collaboration, productivity, and customer experience.“Sensory's technology has exceeded our high standards for accuracy, speed, and efficiency,” said Andrew Doyle, VP for Frontline Workers at Jabra.“By enabling hands-free control of key functions through voice commands, we're boosting productivity and streamlining workflows for retail staff. This allows our frontline workers to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional customer service.”The Jabra Perform 75 featuring Sensory's TrulyHandsfree technology launched last week at NRF 2025, and promises to revolutionize communication in retail environments and set a new standard for frontline worker efficiency.About Sensory, Inc.Sensory Inc. develops fast, accurate, and private on-device AI technologies, powering over 2 billion devices globally from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, etc. With more than 60 patents, Sensory's innovations in speech recognition, emergency vehicle detection, voice assistants, biometrics, and natural language understanding span industries like automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, medical, and more.About JabraJabra is a world leading brand in audio, video and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on over 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere.Media Contacts:Amanda DefeliceSensory, Inc....Sille WintherJabra...

