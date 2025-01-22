Lebanon: WB Plans Conference For Country's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Lebanon declared on Wednesday that the World would organize an international for rebuilding the country.

The Lebanese Presidency said in a statement that Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Director for the Middle East Department, met President Joseph Aoun, informing him about preparations for the planned to help the country in the reconstruction process.

Lebanon has recently suffered wide-scale destruction in buildings and other properties in a heavy Israeli occupation's aggression.

The official statement added that Carret discussed with Aoun tentative costs for the reconstruction.

There was no word as when it would be held. (end)

