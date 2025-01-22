Lebanon: WB Plans Conference For Country's Reconstruction
Date
1/22/2025 10:05:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Lebanon declared on Wednesday that the World bank would organize an international conference for rebuilding the country.
The Lebanese Presidency said in a statement that Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Director for the Middle East Department, met President Joseph Aoun, informing him about preparations for the planned convention to help the country in the reconstruction process.
Lebanon has recently suffered wide-scale destruction in buildings and other properties in a heavy Israeli occupation's aggression.
The official statement added that Carret discussed with Aoun tentative costs for the reconstruction.
There was no word as when it would be held. (end)
ayb
MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109118135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.