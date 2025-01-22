ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS KENNETH HSU AND POOJA NAIR NAMED TOP MINORITY LAWYERS FOR SECOND YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kenneth Hsu

Pooja Nair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Kenneth Hsu and Pooja Nair have been recognized as“Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” in a special issue by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This is Hsu and Nair's second consecutive year receiving this honor. According to the publisher,“We have profiled those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the scene while serving as trusted advisors in the LA region,” states the publication.Kenneth Hsu specializes in complex corporate and intellectual property litigation in federal and state courts. According to the feature,“He has represented a wide range of companies, including local and national retailers, manufacturers and technology companies in various class actions, contract disputes, shareholder disputes and other complex litigation matters.” Hsu was recognized by Best Lawyers' list of“Ones to Watch” in 2024 and by Super Lawyers' list of Southern California“Rising Stars” in 2025. Hsu also recently represented ECJ's Philippines-based client, Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc., in obtaining a preliminary injunction affirming the company's ownership of the“Potato Corner” brand.“Pooja Nair is a go-to business litigator and problem solver,” notes the Journal. She advises clients on false advertising class action defense, employment, partnership disputes, contract negotiations and real estate litigation matters. The feature continues that Nair,“recently assisted over a dozen small and mid-market food and beverage clients in addressing false advertising complaints and potential complaints related to product labels, advertising (both traditional and social media), and reviews.” She has been named to Super Lawyers' list of Southern California "Rising Stars" continuously from 2019 to 2025.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.