Investiq: India’S Biggest Investing Concert Set To Empower Investors Across Three Major Cities

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bangalore, India, 22nd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , India's leading education FinGrad is thrilled to announce InvestIQ, a one-day investing concert for all finance enthusiasts and investors. The one-of-a-kind investing concert is designed to empower investors with the right knowledge, strategies, and networking opportunities to navigate various markets. The investing concert will tour three major cities: Bangalore (April 13, 2025), Mumbai (May 18, 2025), and Delhi (June 8, 2025).







Presented by Fyers , the title sponsor, a leading stock broking firm known for its advanced trading platform and tools. InvestIQ promises to provide insights on various investment opportunities available to Indian investors.

This investing meet features an impressive lineup of financial industry experts such as CA Manish Singh, Prasad Lendwe, Hitesh Singhi, and Kritesh Abhishek with 10 additional speakers (yet to be announced). Attendees can expect a bundle of insights into the world of investing, whether you are a newbie seeking to start your investing journey or an experienced investor looking to diversify your portfolio, InvestIQ is defined to change how you invest.

The curated Investment program includes 8 sessions in a day covering Introduction to Financial Markets, Equity, Investing in the Indian Market, Mutual Funds and ETF Investing, Fixed and Debt Instruments Investing, Alternative Investing Methods, Crypto Investing (New Age Investing Tool), Insurance as Safety and Investing Instrument, and Taxation in Financial Instruments

“InvestIQ isn't just another seminar, It is the biggest investing concert, a blend of fun, knowledge, and networking. Expect an enthusiastic and engaging atmosphere making complex financial literacy easy and interesting” says Hitesh Singhi, CEO of FinGrad.

About FinGrad

FinGrad , a Bangalore-based fintech platform established in 2022 and backed by Trade Brains , boasts a student base of over 100k. It offers both online and offline financial literacy programs, along with hosting corporate events.



