FedEx Launches Customs Clearance Facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, January 22, 2025: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, has launched a new customs clearance facility at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). The facility is equipped with in-house clearance capabilities, enabling FedEx to handle shipment clearance procedures on behalf of its customers to enhance operational efficiency and offer greater convenience to businesses.



The new facility supports the clearance of packages shipped to and from RAKEZ through a range of FedEx express air and deferred road services, simplifying the import and export process.



“We are pleased to launch our new customs clearance facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone to enhance trade flow for local businesses and improve their access to specialized logistics support. By providing customs clearance services in the free zone, we are not only helping businesses to reduce costs and save time but also allowing them to focus on their growth and expansion,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa Operations. “This facility demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the UAE’s logistics ecosystem by continuously investing in the enhancement of our products and services. We look forward to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s economic growth and the evolving needs of our customers in the Emirate.”



Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), said “Welcoming the new FedEx customs clearance facility in RAKEZ marks yet another strategic development in our ongoing efforts to enhance the business support infrastructure for our community. This facility will provide our businesses, particularly manufacturers, with streamlined customs processes and access to top-tier logistical solutions from FedEx, helping to improve their operational efficiency. An integral part of our commitment to empowering businesses in RAKEZ is facilitating their expansion plans and providing them with seamless access to international markets.”



A robust logistics network will be key to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s growth, particularly its thriving manufacturing and industrial sector, which contributes approximately 30% to the Emirate’s overall GDP . This diverse economy positions Ras Al Khaimah as an attractive destination for businesses of all sizes, further solidifying its role as a key player in regional and global trade.







