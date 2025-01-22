Tochytskyi, Hungarian Minister Discuss Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Two Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi had a phone call with his Hungarian counterpart Balázs Hankó to discuss the importance of developing cultural ties between the two countries.

That's according to the MCSC's press service, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the parties expressed their willingness to continue cooperation and to support joint initiatives that will promote the development of cultural relations between the two countries.

In addition, Tochytskyi invited Balázs Hankó to participate in the Ukraine Culture Conference“Collaboration for Resilience.” The conference aims to unite international efforts to support, protect and promote Ukrainian culture during the war.

Photo: MCSC