23Rd Doha Forum To Take Place On December 6 And 7

Davos: The Doha Forum, the world's leading for dialogue and diplomacy, has announced that its 23rd edition, scheduled to take place on Dec. 6 and 7, 2025, will be held under the theme“Equity in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.

This came during a reception held at the Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) pavilion, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Executive Director of Doha Forum H E Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari said that the Doha Forum will be honored to host this distinguished gathering of partners, colleagues, and friends to exchange ideas and build partnerships.“With 'Equity in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,' we reaffirm our mission to foster meaningful dialogue and drive transformative change. Our goal is to inspire collaborative solutions that make equity a tangible reality worldwide,” His Excellency added.

General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari said that the forum's theme for 2025 reflects the forum's commitment to its mission to bridge gaps and advance social and economic justice through inclusive dialogue and forward-thinking. She added that the forum looks forward to advancing this vision through impactful conversations and actionable recommendations based on the pillars of diplomacy, dialogue, and diversity.

As the world confronts an array of interconnected crises - including conflicts, health and education emergencies, climate change, and natural disasters - the divide between the Global North and the Global South has grown increasingly stark. The urgency to address these disparities and ensure a fairer distribution of resources, knowledge, and technology has never been more critical. Without bold and decisive action, these inequalities risk undermining global stability and collective progress.

The Doha Forum 2025 aims to address these issues by bringing together leaders, policymakers, decision-makers, academics and thought leaders to propose practical strategies to achieve the goals of comprehensive justice. Participants at the forum this year are expected to witness a dynamic agenda featuring a range of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that contribute to stimulating creativity and enhancing cooperation. The Doha Forum 2025 is scheduled to bring together world leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers to address the most critical global challenges and promote social and economic justice worldwide.