Hamad Medical Corporation's National Bariatric Center Earns European Body Accreditation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Bariatric Center (NBC) of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has earned prestigious recognition as a Collaborating Centre - for Obesity Management by the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO).

EASO, is a federation of professional membership organizations from 38 European countries, and accredits specialized obesity management centers worldwide that meet stringent European and academic guidelines. This achievement highlights NBC's dedication to delivering outstanding bariatric care and strengthens its standing as a premier weight management center in the region.

Established in 2010, the National Bariatric Center (NBC) stands as a state-of-the-art tertiary center offering comprehensive care for patients with obesity in Qatar. This aligns with HMC's strategic vision of achieving excellence in service delivery and improving patient experience, in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030. The center offers a wide range of services, including bariatric surgery, medical weight management, dietary therapy, and exercise coaching. Performing approximately 10,000 surgeries and treating more than 20,000 patients annually, NBC occupies a role as a regional leader in combating the global obesity epidemic.

Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, HMC's Chief Medical Officer said providing comprehensive bariatric and obesity management services is a critical investment in the health and wellbeing of the people of Qatar.

“Since its inception, his service has embarked on a remarkable journey, evolving and expanding to meet the growing needs of our community. This commitment reflects the profound importance we place on addressing obesity, a challenge with far-reaching implications for individuals and the nation as a whole,” Dr. Al Ansari said.

Prof. Abdul Badi Abou Samra, Director, Qatar Metabolic Institute said he was“immensely proud of the National Bariatric Center, which has recently become part of the Qatar Metabolic Institute”.

“The Qatar Metabolic Institute features a comprehensive approach to obesity and diabetes through state-of-the-art clinical services, research and education,” Prof. Abou Samra said.“In addition to the National Bariatric Center (NBC), the Qatar Metabolic Institute includes the National Obesity Treatment Center (NOTC) focused on medical management of obesity. Together both services provide a comprehensive and complementary approach for obesity management according to the best standards of care.”

Prof. Abou Samra said obesity is recognized as a chronic disease and as a major cause for multiple other illnesses, such as diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia (abnormal levels of lipids in the bloodstream).

“Management of obesity is therefore essential for prevention and treatment of these illnesses,” he said.“These centers emphasize the multi-disciplinary approach to the effective management of obesity and diabetes. This demonstrates our commitment to world-class obesity care and aligns strategically with national health priorities in combating the obesity epidemic and improving the well-being of the people of Qatar.”

Dr. Moataz Bashah, Senior Consultant in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and Director of the National Bariatric Center, Qatar Metabolic Institute said .

"As a recognized EASO accredited Collaborating Centre for Obesity Management we are fully committed to meeting the highest global standards in patient care, safety, and clinical outcomes,” Dr. Bashah said.“This recognition also paves the way for valuable international collaborations in research, education, and innovation.”

“I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mohamed Elsherif, Consultant in Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine, and Associate Director for the Bariatric Fellowship Program, for his outstanding work throughout the accreditation process. His ability to inspire the team were instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone.”