Arabian Horses Auction Fetches QR575,000

Doha, Qatar: The Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2025 witnessed an accompanying auction of Arabian horses, where several distinguished horses were sold, including mare“Shalfa Al Shaqab”, which achieved the highest price in the auction at QR40,000.

The total sales in the auction amounted to QR575,000, with the participation of 57 Arabian horses, reflecting the great appreciation for the beauty and authenticity of Arabian horses, and highlighting the status of this auction as an essential part of the festival's activities.