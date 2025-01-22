GCC Pays Much Attention To Counter-Terrorism Efforts In Africa -- Kuwait's Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai has affirmed the GCC has been paying much attention to counter-terrorism efforts in all its forms in Africa.

Speaking during the Security Council open debate on counterterrorism in Africa late Tuesday on behalf of GCC members, Al-Bannai said GCC members during its supreme council's meeting held in Kuwait on December 1, 2024, underlined the need to intensify joint action and coordination among African Union (AU) members to specify the best ways and methods accredited to combat "terrorist" groups and dry up their funding.

The final communique of that meeting referred to Kuwait's initiative to host the Fourth Dushanbe Conference to include for the first time African countries, out of keenness on directly listening to the concerns of the AU members and working together to achieve joint goals, he stated.

The measures of combating terror are multiple, and the international coalition against the so-called Daesh is a main pillar and a platform that provides studies and strategies to enable people to better deal with this scourge, Al-Bannai affirmed.

He expressed his honor to deliver this speech on behalf of the GCC members - the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar along Kuwait -, supporting the statement made by Egypt's permanent representative, on behalf of the Arab League members.

He reiterated the GCC group's support for efforts in maintaining international peace and security, out of "our belief of the need of doubling international and UN efforts to curb extremist and terrorist thoughts" that destabilize security, and threaten the African developing nations and their economic growth and living conditions.

Undoubtedly, terror has clearly posed threats to international security and peace mainly in Africa and the Sahel, he said.

He said combating this scourge is not the responsibility of Africa only; urging the international community to back solutions made by this Continent to overcome these challenges it faces.

He extolled changes made by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism to address these complicated challenges that were announced by a meeting in Abuja last April.

Al-Bannai highlighted the great risks caused by terror in Africa, re-affirming GCC readiness to continue to offer support efforts, and its unwavering commitment to combating terror on all levels.

He said this would be done through some principles like intensifying international efforts to back the countries most affected by terrorism, in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He demanded enhancing technological and technical collaboration, and building partnerships among relevant parties to eradicate terror.

Al-Bannai concluded that GCC states are looking forward to implementing the outcomes of the Dushanbe conference through holding a high-level congress in New York in 2026. (end)

