Qatar Foundation To Launch 'Let's Speak Arabic' Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) will commemorate the International Day of Education on January 23 with the launch of its 'Let's Speak Arabic' campaign, alongside a series of discussions, workshops, and activities that are open to the community.

Observed annually on January 24 by the United Nations, this global occasion spotlights the vital role of education in empowering individuals and communities to drive societal progress.

The QF is celebrating this day under the theme 'Education is Everyone's Responsibility', through an event that will underscore the shared commitment of providing high-quality education that is rooted in local values, promotes the Arabic language, upholds Islamic principles, and strengthens national identity. It will emphasise the collective role of families, educators, governmental and private institutions, and the wider community in achieving this goal.

The event, taking place at Qatar National Convention Centre from 9am to 2pm, will feature activities highlighting innovation in education, the integration of technology in learning, and efforts to promote Arabic language, cultural identity, and ethical values.

'Let's Speak Arabic' aims to promote Arabic as the primary language in QF schools, raise awareness among students about the local dialect, and guide families on how the Arabic language nurtures values and strengthens national culture.

