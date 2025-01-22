Bulgaria President Meets Qatar's Envoy

President of the Republic of Bulgaria H E Rumen Radev met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bulgaria H E Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Mushiri. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways of supporting them.

