Rpost Expands Into Japan, Secures Major Distribution Deals For AI-Infused Esecurity & Esign Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in AI-driven information protection, digital transaction management, and compliance solutions, has officially expanded into Japan, securing distribution partnerships with CBC in Nagoya and others in Tokyo. This follows the mid-2024 opening of RPost's Tokyo office, reinforcing its commitment to the Japanese market.



As cybercriminals leverage Generative AI for sophisticated impersonation scams, RPost's EavesdroppingTM AI provides organizations with real-time visibility into threats-including eavesdropping, insider leaks, and third-party compromises.



“Japan was historically protected by poor translation scams, but AI has changed the game,” says Masanobu Yamamoto, manager at CBC Creation.



RPost's award-winning cybersecurity suite extends beyond traditional security perimeters, safeguarding businesses from threats like Salt Typhoon, a Chinese-backed cybercriminal group infiltrating global telecom networks.



RPost's See the UnseenTM and Un-leak LeaksTM AI technology ensures organizations can detect and neutralize cyber threats in real time, preventing financial and data security breaches before they occur.



