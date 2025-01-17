Rpost Expands Into Japan, Secures Major Distribution Deals For AI-Infused Esecurity & Esign Services
Date
1/17/2025 3:09:31 PM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
RPost, a global leader in AI-driven information protection, digital transaction management, and compliance solutions, has officially expanded into Japan, securing distribution partnerships with CBC in Nagoya and others in Tokyo. This follows the mid-2024 opening of RPost's Tokyo office, reinforcing its commitment to the Japanese market.
As cybercriminals leverage Generative AI for sophisticated impersonation scams, RPost's EavesdroppingTM AI technology provides organizations with real-time visibility into cyber threats-including eavesdropping, insider leaks, and third-party compromises.
“Japan was historically protected by poor translation scams, but AI has changed the game,” says Masanobu Yamamoto, manager at CBC Creation.
RPost's award-winning cybersecurity suite extends beyond traditional security perimeters, safeguarding businesses from threats like Salt Typhoon, a Chinese-backed cybercriminal group infiltrating global telecom networks.
RPost's See the UnseenTM and Un-leak LeaksTM AI technology ensures organizations can detect and neutralize cyber threats in real time, preventing financial and data security breaches before they occur.
for more information:
Company :-RPost
User :- RPost Inc
Email :...
Url :-
MENAFN17012025003198003206ID1109102430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.