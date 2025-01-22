QNL Brings Arabic Resources To US To Promote Cultural Understanding

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library's donation of Arabic and English children's to Alexandria Library in the United States has spurred widespread engagement, with the books being borrowed up to seven times each.

This success has sparked the creation of the Story Time initiative, a new cultural programme at Alexandria Library in Virginia that brings Arabic stories to life for young readers.

The initiative builds on the Story Box initiative, which QNL launched in 2021 as a simple donation, but has since blossomed into a vibrant cultural exchange programme, bridging gaps and building connections across borders.

The book donation inspired Alexandria Library to host Arabic Story time sessions, including in-person readings and an Arabic summer reading programme for youth. The initiative introduced Arab culture to a diverse audience and underscored the growing demand for Arabic literature in the US.

The partnership's success has since prompted Alexandria Library to expand its Arabic-language collection, enriching its offerings to better serve its multicultural community.

“Our collaboration with Alexandria Library demonstrates Qatar National Library's unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Arabic linguistic heritage globally,” said Maram Al Mahmoud, Manager of Children's & Young Adults' Library at QNL.

“Through initiatives like Story Box, we strengthen cultural ties between communities, highlighting the importance of access to literature in one's native language. The initiative's success, reflected in the frequent checkouts of our donated books, showcases the power of libraries as cultural ambassadors.”

Qatar National Library's collaboration with the US library serves as a testament to the transformative potential of libraries as cultural ambassadors, uniting people through knowledge, heritage, and shared values.