Zelensky Discusses Economic Cooperation With Vietnamese PM In Davos

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Vietnamese Prime Pham Minh Chinh.

This was reported by the Office of the President , Ukrinform reports.

The Head of State noted the improvement of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Over the years, trade between our countries has been growing. I am very glad that we have such strong economic relations,” he said.

The key topics of the meeting were further development of trade and strengthening of economic cooperation. Among other things, according to the President, Ukraine is ready to increase the supply of agricultural products to Vietnam .

Separately, Volodymyr Zelensky and Pham Minh Chinh discussed the possibility of holding a meeting of the sectoral intergovernmental commission in the near future.

