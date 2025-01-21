BJP Launches New Campaign Song 'Jo Ram Ko Lekar Aaye, Unka Raaj Hoga Delhi Mei'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new campaign song on Wednesday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, invoking the Temple in Ayodhya to resonate with voters.

The song, titled 'Jo Ram ko lekar aaye, unka raaj hoga Delhi mei' (Those who have brought Ram will rule Delhi!), highlights key issues faced by Delhi residents, such as pollution, dirty drinking water, improper garbage disposal, sewage problems, and overflowing landfills.

The BJP emphasised the need for a "double-engine government" in Delhi, promising insurance "without discrimination" if elected.

Taking a jab at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the song uses terms like "AAPda" and "thieves" to criticise the current government. The party expressed confidence that Delhi's electorate is ready to form a BJP-led government, replacing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Posting the campaign song on social media, the BJP wrote, "In 2025, the entire public has decided to bring the BJP by removing the thieves," further adding, "One of Modi's lions will be crowned in Delhi. Those who have brought Ram will rule Delhi!"

This is not the first musical appeal by the BJP during the campaign. Earlier, the party released another election song, 'Bahane nahi badlav chahiye, Delhi mei BJP ki Sarkaar chahiye' (Delhi needs change, not excuses; it requires the BJP government), performed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

The song was officially launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parivartan Rally last week in Rohini and has been rolled out widely as part of the campaign for the February 5 elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Delhi BJP's booth-level workers through video conferencing under the party's Mera Booth Sabse Majboot (My Booth, the Strongest) program on Wednesday. The interaction is scheduled at 1 p.m., just weeks ahead of the Assembly polls.

During the session, PM Modi will provide strategic tips and encourage workers to reach every household with the BJP's message and vision for the future. Party members from 13,033 booths across all 256 wards in Delhi will participate in the virtual program.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is slated for February 5, with counting scheduled for February 8.