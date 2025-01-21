Crossray Electric BBQ Offers A Compact Grilling Solution For Urban Spaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dennis Smith, CEO and President of AMD DirectHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMD Direct has announced the launch of the Crossray eXtreme Electric BBQ, an electric grill designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and versatile outdoor cooking solutions. Already a favorite in Australia, the Crossray eXtreme offers a unique alternative to traditional gas or charcoal grills, making it ideal for apartment buildings and other spaces with grilling restrictions.The Crossray eXtreme Electric BBQ features Crossray's patented high-intensity electric infrared element technology, which delivers up to 572°F of cooking performance through dual 1100W carbon-fiber elements.Compact in size yet robust in capability, the grill includes a digital programmable control panel, temperature readout, and a meat probe for precision cooking. A generous 430-square-inch cooking area and a high hood design accommodate everything from delicate vegetables to large cuts of meat.“This grill reflects our commitment to creating products that are not only high-performing and innovative but also responsive to the needs of modern outdoor cooking,” said Dennis Smith, CEO and President of AMD Direct.“The Crossray eXtreme Electric BBQ is a great solution for anyone looking to enjoy premium grilling in a sustainable and versatile format.”The Crossray eXtreme Electric BBQ is compact, stylish, and eco-friendly. Its warming rack and ergonomic features make it accessible to experienced chefs and first-time grillers alike. It is designed to bring the performance of traditional outdoor grills to settings where gas and charcoal are not permitted.The eXtreme Electric BBQ's thoughtful design accommodates both seasoned grill masters and novice cooks. The warming rack ensures seamless meal preparation, while the high hood design accommodates even the largest cuts of meat. Because of its compact dimensions (24 x 17 x 18 inches), modern aesthetic, and generous 430-square-inch cooking area, it is a perfect addition to any outdoor space, from backyards to balconies.The Crossray eXtreme Electric BBQ delivers exceptional results and aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable outdoor cooking solutions.“We're particularly excited to bring this product to the U.S., where it offers a solution for city dwellers and homeowners seeking an environmentally friendly way to grill,” Smith added.About Crossray BBQCrossray BBQ is known for its innovative grilling solutions and patented infrared cooking technology, delivering superior heat distribution and reduced flare-ups. Crossray products combine performance, sustainability, and user-friendly design to redefine outdoor cooking. For more information, visit .About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features, and storage solutions. Its brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit .

