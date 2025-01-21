Chandigarh To Launch RAMP Program To Boost MSME Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Jan 21 (KNN) The Chandigarh administration is set to boost the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the city through its participation in the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) program.

This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities and performance of MSMEs across various sectors, ensuring that these vital businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

To ensure the program's success, the Department of Industries, Chandigarh, is inviting expressions of interest from experienced and reputed associations and bodies.

These organisations should have prior experience in organising awareness campaigns, MSME conclaves, and outreach programmes.

Their expertise in areas related to MSME growth and development-both technical and sectoral-will be key to the programme's effective implementation.

One of the significant outcomes of this initiative will be the establishment of a Chandigarh MSME facilitation help desk. This dedicated help desk will provide businesses with essential support and guidance on navigating the challenges of growth and innovation.

In addition to this, the administration will organise a series of workshops and MSME conclaves aimed at fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and skill development within the sector.

Furthermore, the program will see bi-monthly business area-specific workshops to address the unique needs of different MSME sectors.

These workshops will allow entrepreneurs to gain insights into specific challenges and opportunities within their industries, fostering growth and innovation across the board.

Through these targeted efforts, the administration hopes to create an environment that nurtures MSME development, encourages sectoral growth, and drives overall economic progress in Chandigarh.

(KNN Bureau)