Constellation Real Estate Group Appoints Four Key Executives To Accelerate Growth And Innovation At Constellation1

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Group, a leader in real estate solutions, announced today the appointment of four new executives to its leadership team. These hires are part of the company's strategy to further enhance its suite of industry-leading products and services for real estate professionals and follows the strategic unification of all real estate businesses announced last month.



Scott Petronis , Senior Vice President of Product, brings over 25 years of experience in the real estate and sectors. Prior to joining Constellation1, Scott served most recently as Chief Product and Chief Technology Officer in both real estate technology and brokerage companies including eXp Realty, Inside Real Estate and Onboard Informatics. With extensive background in building modern platforms that support consumers, agents and brokerages, he will bring that experience to bear across the Constellation1 portfolio.



Mark Mathis , Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, has extensive experience in sales leadership, particularly in real estate technology. Previously, Mark served as Vice President of Sales at Homes, LoopNet and Realtor where he drove revenue growth and expanded key client relationships.



Greg Beckman , Senior Vice President of Technology, has a proven track record in leading engineering teams and delivering innovative solutions. Recently, Greg was Vice President of Product and Technology at CARFAX Canada where he led product development and cloud transformation efforts. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing the modernization, performance, and speed of delivery of the Constellation1 product suite.

Elisha Elliott , Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, will serve as the voice of our customers-ensuring every interaction is exceptional and outcomes-driven. She has held senior leadership roles at leading tech companies, with a proven track record of consistently building customer-centric environments that fuel engagement, satisfaction, and retention. By collaborating across teams, she will champion a company-wide culture of customer success, ultimately driving loyalty and strengthening partnerships.

Driving Growth, Innovation and Customer Success

With these appointments, Constellation1 is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory, continuing its focus on comprehensive technology solutions that help real estate professionals succeed in a competitive market. Constellation1 will continue to enhance its portfolio with robust front-office tools, CRM systems, marketing automation, lead management, and more. Additionally, the company's enhanced back-office solutions and data-driven products will help real estate professionals streamline operations and improve client engagement.

Brant Morwald, President of Constellation Real Estate Group, said, "We have a strong portfolio of products that support consumers, agents, teams, brokerages and brands. These new leaders are a crucial and strategic investment in our mission to create a more seamless, efficient, and frictionless real estate ecosystem, and I couldn't be more excited to have the right team in place to drive it forward."

Constellation1 is a long-term partner to the real estate industry and leading provider of software and data solutions for the real estate industry. Through its innovative products and platforms, the company empowers real estate professionals, brokerages, and technology partners to succeed in a competitive and rapidly evolving market. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc., and its subsidiaries, and is part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit constellation1 .

