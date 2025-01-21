Gang-Rape Case: K’Taka BJP Demands Resignation Of K’Taka Home Minister (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 21 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has demanded the resignation of Home G. Parameshwara following the reporting of a gang-rape incident involving a woman on Tuesday morning in the state.

The BJP has also expressed concerns over the increasing number of criminal incidents in the state.

In a shocking case, a woman waiting for a bus in Bengaluru's K.R. was gang-raped, and robbed of her jewellery, cash and mobile phone.

State BJP Mahila Morcha President C. Manjula has demanded the immediate resignation of the state's Home Minister G. Parameshwara, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order.

Manjula emphasised that the government must implement all necessary measures to ensure women's safety.

Referring to a recent incident of gang rape, she slammed two miscreants who sexually assaulted a woman at the K.R. Market bus stand, located close to Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power.

She criticised the government, stating that the failure to ensure women's safety, especially in Bengaluru, is evident from such incidents.

She expressed shock that such a crime occurred in a location like K.R. Market, which is bustling with people around the clock.“This shows that the government has neglected women's safety measures,” she slammed.

Being an international hub, Bengaluru cannot afford such crimes against women, which send a wrong message both nationally and internationally, she said.

She accused the Congress government of failing completely to take women's safety seriously.

“The current Congress government's Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister are busy promoting 'Brand Bengaluru.' But is this the Brand Bengaluru they are talking about, where women are unsafe?” she questioned.

She also pointed out that the government has restricted fuel allocation for Hoysala police patrol vehicles to only 100 litres.

“Police personnel have been instructed to manage patrols within this limited fuel, which has reduced the frequency of Hoysala patrols in Bengaluru, contributing to such incidents,” she stated, citing local women leaders.

Manjula condemned the government's negligence, which she said extends to the entire state, especially concerning women's issues.

She accused local MLA and Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan of oppressing and intimidating the people in his constituency. It has worsened the situation, she alleged.

Locals have alleged that incidents like this are indirectly encouraged by the local MLA and Minister Zameer's involvement, she alleged.

She further noted that police officers are often unresponsive to complaints brought by women, which adds to their distress. Despite numerous incidents of sexual assaults, robberies, and crimes against women and children occurring across the state, the government has failed to act, she stated.

“The government is showcasing incompetence and is engrossed in dirty political power struggles, neglecting women's safety and worsening law and order,” she remarked.

She strongly criticised the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister for prioritising their political survival over the safety and well-being of women.

Meanwhile, commenting on the concerning incident, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra had slammed the Congress-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.“Karnataka has turned into a haven for robbers and rapists,” he stated.

After the BJP slammed the Congress government over the law and order situation as a woman in central Bengaluru was allegedly gang-raped and robbed, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned whether no rape cases were reported during the tenure of the previous government. The statement had triggered a controversy.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah said,“Were there no incidents of rape during the BJP's tenure? Rape incidents should not happen. Women must be provided protection. However, in society, anti-social elements will engage in such acts. Strict action will be taken against them.”

The woman lodged a complaint with the Women's Police Station in the Central Division, said officials on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday at around 11.30 p.m. near Godown Street in the K.R. Market area in Bengaluru. The police detained one person in connection with the incident and were grilling him.

The victim was waiting for the bus to go to Yelahanka locality. The woman had inquired from the accused about the availability of the bus to her destination. Taking advantage of her situation, the accused posing like good samaritans told her they knew where the bus would stop and took her along.

They took her to Godown Street where they sexually assaulted her and then robbed her. The police have gathered CCTV footage of the whole area and launched a hunt for the accused persons.