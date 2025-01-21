CM Sangma Inaugurates 6Th Edition Of Meghalaya Games

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Jan 21 (IANS) Bringing together, 3500 from 29 different sports, across all the 12 districts of Meghalaya, the 6th Edition of Meghalaya Games was inaugurated at the Wahiajer in Jowai by Chief Conrad Sangma.

The biggest annual multi-sport event of the state showcases Meghalaya's sporting prowess and its readiness to host national-level competitions, with the 2027 National Games on the horizon.

The Meghalaya Games 2025 will also host three traditional sports of the state, Mawpoin, Rah Moo Khrah and An'Ding Oka, reflecting the state's commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous sports.

Addressing a packed stadium, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that these games are not just sports but the Government's investment in its youth.

He said,“As a government, we have always mentioned to all of you that the youth are a very important part of our policy making; of the schemes that we implement; of the work that this government does. This particular game and the four games that happened during the tenure of this government are a testament to this commitment to our youth. We ensure that these games are held on a rotation basis because we know that every region has its strengths.”

Sangma added that every region and every district must be developed and given the opportunity to host games like these.

“Today, with the hosting of this game, a lot of infrastructure development has taken place in the Jowai area and West Jaintia hills as a whole. whether it is about road construction or its improvement of buildings or construction of massive stadium like this,” he said.

Notably, for the first time, the Meghalaya games will feature seven para-athletes, four women, and three men, set to take part in the para-shooting event (pistol and rifles). The state anthem filled the air, followed by a dynamic parade of athletes, symbolising unity, and the indomitable spirit of Meghalaya's youth.

A special highlight of the evening was the singing of the Games' theme song,“Niom Beit Naphang”. The official mascot,“U Kiang,” inspired by the clouded leopard and a tribute to the legendary freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah, was a poignant reminder of Meghalaya's rich cultural heritage and resilient spirit.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Shakliar Warjri, highlighted the transformative impact of sports in Meghalaya, thanking each and everyone who has worked hard to make the Meghalaya Games, the light of the day.

He stated that beyond wins and losses, games like this become a platform for people to visit various parts of the state, for the first time; just like the 6th edition of the games has made many people travel to Jaintia Hills for the first time.