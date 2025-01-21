WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF BOB GLEESON TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Date
1/21/2025 10:16:37 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Mr. Gleeson joined the Company in 2018 and was promoted to Vice President of Fresh Merchandising in July 2019. He was promoted in March 2021 to Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. Earlier in his 32-year career, he worked in increasingly senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Center Store, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, and Division President for SuperValu.
About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets or Facebook/WeisMarkets .
SOURCE Weis Markets, Inc.
MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109113680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.