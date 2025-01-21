WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF BOB GLEESON TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mr. Gleeson joined the Company in 2018 and was promoted to Vice President of Fresh Merchandising in July 2019. He was promoted in March 2021 to Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. Earlier in his 32-year career, he worked in increasingly senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Center Store, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, and Division President for SuperValu.

