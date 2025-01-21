Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market Forecast 2025-2030: Ongoing Innovations In Sustainable Refrigeration Technologies And Energy-Efficient Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverages Cold Storage market by Storage Type (Equipment, Services), Temperature Range (Chilled (0?C to 15?C), Deep-frozen (Below -25?C), Frozen (-18?C to -25?C)), Application, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market size was estimated at USD 104.93 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 120.64 billion in 2024, at a CAGR 15.66% to reach USD 290.63 billion by 2030.
The scope of the food and beverages cold storage market encompasses storage facilities and technologies ensuring temperature-controlled environments essential for preserving perishable goods. This sector is vital due to the growing demand for fresh produce, dairy, meat, and seafood, coupled with the rise in global trade of perishable food products. End-use applications extend from distribution centers and food service providers to retailers and online grocery platforms. Market growth is significantly influenced by urbanization, an expanding middle-class populace demanding high-quality food, increased convenience, and stricter government regulations concerning food safety and quality.
Key growth factors include the technological advancements in cold chain logistics, such as automated systems, IoT integration, and blockchain technology for enhanced traceability. The surge in e-commerce and online food delivery services further boost the demand for efficient cold storage solutions. Opportunities exist in expanding cold storage capacities in emerging economies, innovative energy-efficient storage practices, and developing portable solutions for last-mile delivery in remote areas. Emphasis on sustainable practices presents a potential growth avenue through investments in renewable energy sources and environmentally friendly refrigerants for cold storage facilities.
However, the market faces challenges such as high initial setup costs, power supply issues, and the dearth of skilled personnel for managing advanced storage systems. Additionally, infrastructure challenges in less developed regions hamper market expansion. The fluctuating nature of global trade policies also poses unpredictability in demand and supply chains. Innovation is imperative in creating flexible storage solutions that address rapid changes in consumer behavior, and investments in AI and machine learning can optimize inventory management and demand forecasting.
The market is competitive with consolidation tendencies as major players acquire smaller firms to expand service offerings. Hence, businesses can foster growth by focusing on strategic partnerships, new technology adoptions, and exploring untapped regional markets that require enhanced cold chain logistics.
Market Dynamics
The market dynamics represent an ever-changing landscape of the Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market by providing actionable insights into factors, including supply and demand levels. Accounting for these factors helps design strategies, make investments, and formulate developments to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, these factors assist in avoiding potential pitfalls related to political, geographical, technical, social, and economic conditions, highlighting consumer behaviors and influencing manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.
Market Drivers
Increased demand for perishable food products with the need for advanced cold storage solutions Expansion of the e-commerce sector necessitating efficient food & beverage cold storage systems Stringent food regulations and quality standards to ensure food safety Market Restraints
High operational costs associated with food & beverages cold storage Market Opportunities
Integration of AI and IoT-enabled monitoring systems to enhance the efficiency of cold storage Ongoing innovations in sustainable refrigeration technologies and energy-efficient systems Market Challenges
Environmental concerns associated with refrigerants used in cold storage systems
Recent Developments
Vertical Cold Storage's cutting-edge facility enhances efficiency and connectivity in Kansas City
Vertical Cold Storage's launch of a 311,000-square-foot multi-modal distribution facility in Kansas City marks a significant transaction in the cold storage sector. This advanced center, equipped with 47,000 pallet positions and blast freezing technology, supports temperature-controlled food and beverage producers.
Taylor Logistics Inc. new advanced cold storage facility in Portland to enhance food & beverage logistics
Taylor Logistics Inc. is set to operate the Maine International Cold Storage Facility (MICSF), opening in early 2025 near Portland's port. This 106,000-square-foot facility will feature a design temperature of -10F and advanced technology for precise inventory management, supporting industries such as food, beverage, with food-safe, temperature-controlled solutions.
Gather AI expands inventory intelligence solution into freezer & cold storage warehouse
Gather AI's expansion into freezer and cold storage environments marks a technological leap in inventory management. The solution enhances inventory accuracy by up to 70% and speeds up counting tenfold. Notably aiding sectors such as food and pharma, it reduces labor in extreme conditions while ensuring product freshness and compliance.
Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.
Key Player Profiles in the Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market include:
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These companies include:
Americold Logistics BRDECO Group. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Capstone Logistics Cold Chain Technologies Daifuku Danfoss DHL International Goodman John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Ltd Kuehne + Nagel Management Lineage Logos Logistics Mitsubishi Logistics NewCold Cooperatief UA RLS Logistics Tippmann Group Toromont Industries VersaCold Logistics Services XPO Yamato Transport Co. Yusen Logistics Co.
The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:
What is the current market size and projected growth? Which products, segments, applications, and regions offer promising investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks? What is the market share and positioning of the leading vendors? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities do vendors in the market consider when deciding to enter or exit?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $104.93 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $290.63 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
5 Market Insights
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.2 Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1 Storage Type: Strategic role of refrigerated warehouses in cold storage services
5.2.2 End-User: Essential role of food & beverage manufacturers in cold storage utilization
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 PESTLE Analysis
6 Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market, by Storage Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Equipment
6.2.1 Blast Freezers
6.2.2 Chiller Box
6.2.3 Refrigerated Containers
6.2.4 Walk-in Cooler & Freezer
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Cold Room
6.3.2 Refrigerated Warehouse
7 Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market, by Temperature Range
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chilled (0C to 15C)
7.3 Deep-frozen (Below -25C)
7.4 Frozen (-18C to -25C)
8 Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Beverages
8.3 Dairy Products
8.4 Fruits & Vegetables
8.5 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
9 Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverage Manufacturer
9.3 Logistics
9.4 Retail Distribution
9.4.1 Convenience Stores
9.4.2 Supermarkets
10 Americas Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market
11 Asia-Pacific Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market
12 Europe, Middle East & Africa Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share Analysis, 2023
13.2 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
13.3 Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1 Vertical Cold Storage's cutting-edge facility enhances efficiency and connectivity in Kansas City
13.3.2 Taylor Logistics Inc. new advanced cold storage facility in Portland to enhance food & beverage logistics
13.3.3 Gather AI expands inventory intelligence solution into freezer & cold storage warehouse
13.4 Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Food & Beverages Cold Storage Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN21012025004107003653ID1109113101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.