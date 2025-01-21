Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2024. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.
| What:
| Enphase Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|
|
| Date:
| Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025
|
|
| Time:
| 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|
|
| Live Call:
| 833.634.5018
|
|
| International:
| +1.412.902.4214
|
|
| Replay:
| United States: 877.344.7529
|
| International: +1.412.317.0088
|
| Canada: 855.669.9658
|
| Replay access code: 3831590
|
|
About Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit .
Contact:
Zach Freedman
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
...
