Param Renewable Energy Earns Global Recognition For Exceptional Work Culture And Safety With Great Place To Work® Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi/Ahmedabad, 21 January 2025: Param Energy, one of India's largest third-party Operations and Maintenance (O&M) service providers in the renewable sector, backed by Gensol Group founders Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi, has achieved dual global recognition for its outstanding work culture and commitment to safety. The company has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® (GPTW) certification for the second year in a row. In addition, Param Renewable Energy has been honored with the Global Safety Summit's International Safety Award 2024 in the renewable energy sector These achievements are a reflection of the company's focus on cultivating a work environment rooted in employee well-being, operational safety and sector-leading practices.



Param Renewable Energy continues to strengthen its employee-centric and dynamic culture with outstanding ratings in categories related to management support, collaboration, respect and credibility of the leadership. Employees have consistently rated the company highly for its dedication to fairness, professional growth and camaraderie within the workplace. This people-first approach has been pivotal in creating a culture where employees thrive while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The Global Safety Summit's International Safety Award is a testament to the company's proactive approach to safety standards, risk management, and ongoing initiatives that ensure safe operations at its renewable energy project sites across India and abroad.



Commenting on the recognition, Puneet Singh Jaggi, Director of Param Renewable Energy and Co-Founder of Gensol Group, shared, "Earning the Great Place to Work® certification for two consecutive years and the International Safety Award is a powerful affirmation of the exceptional team we have built at Param. As we expand our footprint in India and globally, we remain committed to prioritizing employee well-being and safety, fostering inclusion, and advancing innovation at every level. Looking ahead, our vision is to elevate our safety standards and culture to new heights. As part of our ongoing efforts, we are excited to announce that, in the coming months, we will take bold steps to ensure our control rooms across projects are fully managed by women, reinforcing our dedication to creating diverse, inclusive leadership opportunities."



Adding to this, Kamaljeet Kaur, Chief People Officer, Gensol Group, said, "We are proud to receive the Great Place to Work® certification and International Safety Award. As the renewable energy sector is poised for significant growth, attracting and nurturing top talent is essential to driving the energy transition. At Param Renewable Energy, we are already ahead of the curve, fostering a culture of innovation and mutual respect while prioritizing safety in every aspect of our operations. We believe our employees are our greatest asset, and creating an inclusive, safe, and entrepreneurial environment is at the heart of our success. From offering progressive people policies, highest safety standards to providing leadership opportunities, we ensure that all employees have the support and resources to grow."



The GPTW certification is based on extensive feedback from employees from across domains. Independent research reveals that organizations recognized as great workplaces outperform the market by over three times.



Param Renewable Energy is dedicated to setting new benchmarks in workplace excellence and safety while driving the global transition toward cleaner energy. By focussing on employee well-being, inclusivity, and professional development, the company reinforces its commitment to its core values and business goals.



About Param Renewable Energy



Param Renewable Energy is a pioneering leader in renewable energy third-party Operations and Maintenance (O&M) segment and part of the Gensol Group of companies, driving innovation and sustainability through advanced technologies.



Established in 2019, Param foresaw the immense potential of India's renewable energy landscape, evolving into a trusted O&M partner with a proven track record of managing over 8,000 MWp of solar and wind power assets. The company has been ranked amongst the top global performers in Bloomberg's Solar Operation and Maintenance Index 2024. It has received multiple recognitions including Energy Start-Up Award at the Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards 2024.



Its comprehensive O&M services span across solar and wind energy, with steady expansions into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Green Hydrogen. Param's unique approach leverages advanced data-intelligence platforms and AI-powered analytics, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization delivering enhancements in energy generation, giving our clients a competitive edge.



Innovation is at the heart of Param's operations. Its in-house developed robotic cleaning solutions deliver efficient, water-free, and weather-proof cleaning, ensuring optimal PV module performance while significantly reducing water consumption and maintenance costs.



About Gensol Group



Founded by first-generation entrepreneurs, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, Gensol Group is on a mission to accelerate the global clean energy transition by becoming a pioneering force in the green mobility and renewable energy sectors. Established in 2007, its wide array of offerings ranges from turnkey EPC solutions, solar O&M and solar tracker technology to expansion into all-electric, full-stack, vertically integrated EV ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network. Committed to disrupting conventional approaches and powering sustainable progress, the Group has also forayed into electric vehicle manufacturing, EV leasing, Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) along with city gas distribution and building advisory, execution, and operation solutions for Green Hydrogen projects.

