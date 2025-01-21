Coldstream Names Bryan Shipley, CFA®, CAIA®, As Chief Investment Officer As Part Of Strategic Expansion Of Senior Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Howard Coleman, JD, named Managing Director of Expanding Coldstream Fund Management Offering, Continues as Chief Counsel

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream today announced that Bryan Shipley, CFA®, CAIA®, has been named Chief Officer as part of the firm's continued leadership expansion. Howard Coleman, JD, who served as the firm's CIO for ten years, will oversee Coldstream's growing fund management business and continue serving as the firm's chief legal counsel. Coldstream now represents $11.1 billion in total client assets.

"Bryan's incredible track record of developing investment strategies aligned with the values and goals of his clients, as well as innovative and enhanced due diligence processes to mitigate risk, will greatly enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive financial solutions for our clients," said Kevin Fitzwilson, Coldstream's Managing Shareholder. "Bringing Bryan into this role positions our firm for additional strategic growth and allows Howard to focus on expanding our fund management programs."

Shipley joined Coldstream in 2024 as part of the approximately $2 billion merger with Arnerich Massena, where he served as Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer. During his time with the Portland, Oregon-based firm, he built and oversaw its research team and developed customized investment strategies and proprietary due diligence processes. He also held research and due diligence roles with Wurts & Associates (now Verus).

"Even before joining Coldstream, I deeply respected the firm's leadership and strategic approach," added Shipley. "Working with Kevin, Howard, and the executive team over the past six months has only strengthened my belief in this company. I'm thrilled to take on this role as we continue to support the range of services our clients use to achieve their financial goals."

Shipley holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in finance from Western Washington University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Portland. He also holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA®) designation.

Earlier this month, Harrison Berkman Claypool & Guard, a full-service accounting firm, and its affiliated RIA HBC Financial Services joined Coldstream, bringing approximately $500 million in AUA and enhancing its existing Tax & Consulting practice. In July 2024, Coldstream completed its merger with Arnerich Massena. During the Fall of 2023, the firm completed mergers with two other Pacific Northwest financial services providers: Hersman, Serles, Almond LLC ("HSA"), tax preparation/tax consulting, and Seidman Capital Group ("SCG"), a wealth management firm.

About Coldstream

Coldstream is a family of complementary organizations under the umbrella of Coldstream Holdings. We offer our clients a well-rounded approach to financial services through this trusted group of partners and is employee-owned and independently operated. Founded in 1996 in Bellevue, Washington as Coldstream Capital Management, Inc., our company began with one mission: enhancing clients' lives and providing them peace of mind and has been earning the trust of clients since 1996. Coldstream has offices in seven locations across four states. For more information, please visit .

All of Coldstream's staff shall attain the required licenses and designations necessary for his/her position. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. CAIA® is a registered certification mark owned and administered by the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association®.

